Candidates running for offices countywide to the state level were in attendance Wednesday evening for a “Meet the Candidates” forum hosted by the Livermore Woman’s Club at the McLean County Public Library.
The event featured 13 candidates speaking about what they stand for, their visions, ideas on how to prosper and why they are the best person for the job.
David Albin, president of the Livermore Lions Club and event moderator, began the presentation of the candidates with the 45th District Court Judge race between incumbent Darris L. Russell and challenger Eric Stovall.
Russell, who assumed the position in March after the death of Brian Crick in the December 2021 tornado, said that despite party affiliations, all residents “deserve the same things — freedom, rights, opportunities for a decent lifestyle, regular education opportunities for our youth and safety and protection for our seniors.”
Stovall, western regional manager for the Department of Public Advocacy’s Public Defender’s Office in Madisonville, described his view on what a judge needs to do.
“The job of a judge is not to make the laws; it’s to enforce the laws,” he said. “I believe in jail for violent criminals, for drug traffickers and for thieves. For those that suffer from substance abuse problems or mental health issues, I believe in treatment for those people, so we can try to reintegrate them back into society and make them productive citizens.
“If we throw them away, we are throwing away a generation of people, (and) that’s not the job of a judge.”
The candidates running for 45th District Commonwealth Attorney followed, with incumbent Clayton Adams, who has been in the position for about 18 months after the retirement of Ralph Vick, described what the position entails, such as being “the person who answers the calls of those victims of assault, victims of homicide and their families and takes those calls and talks to them about their cases and informs them about their rights as victims” and “the watchman who stands at the gate, who keeps drug traffickers off our streets and keeps each and every one of us safe.”
Adams said he has taken staunch stances on drug trafficking, burglary and theft and has prosecuted between 640 to 675 cases.
His challenger, Daniel Sherman, Jr., a senior partner at Yonts, Sherman & Driskill in Greenville, spoke about his past challenges of finding work.
“I was working at a (medium-sized) firm in Lexington … that was bought out by a large firm, and there was a hiring and a wage freeze, which left me — as a recently-graduated law student — without a job,” he said.
Despite being told at the conclusion of his interview that he “probably” wouldn’t get hired, Sherman received a phone call that night with a two-year contract offer, which has turned into 17 years with the firm.
The race for McLean County Northwest Magistrate includes three candidates: incumbent Matt Hayden and challengers Stephen Ayer and Luie Whitaker.
Ayer said there needs to be more opportunity for middle class housing through private enterprise and an idea for building a senior living community. He also said that he wants “everybody to be included in our government and everybody to be included in the discussion.”
“I feel like we’re not really growing,” Ayer said. “I believe we need to grow a little bit more in our county.”
Hayden, who has served for four terms, noted the difficult times that the county has faced and mentioned that being able to pursue ideas and proposals from the public is easier said than done.
“Don’t think for a minute that the fiscal court (doesn’t) consider all of that, but we do not have a pot of money that we can just go out and dip into,” he said. “We have been fortunate to receive some grant money over the years, (and) we have been able to do some large projects. We are moving forward.”
Whitaker said despite the size of the county being rather small, that “we can try to do what we can with what we got” regarding ideas for projects and “helping the people that need to be helped” and focusing on the county’s industry.
“We’ve got a beautiful river, we’ve got beautiful scenery that we can develop tourism and develop other projects off of those things, and also we can develop a relationship with others in other counties where we can come together,” Whitaker said.
McLean County Sheriff Kenneth Frizzell, who is being challenged by Todd Wilkerson, highlighted the progress the sheriff’s office has made during his 7.5 years as sheriff, including the seizure of $500k in cash and assets from drug dealers.
“All of our enforcement stats have gone up tremendously,” Frizzell said. “I’m especially proud of the fact that we have solved more cases and arrested more drug dealers than ever before.”
Wilkerson, who has served in many capacities in law enforcement, most recently as a detective during his last six years at the Owensboro Police Department before retiring in 2020, voiced what he would focus on if elected.
“As your sheriff, I want to make sure that there is adequate patrol and more deputies inside the schools … through effective scheduling,” Wilkerson said. “If I am elected and chosen as your McLean County sheriff, I will promise you nothing but hard work and pure dedication.”
Concluding statements came from the judge-executive candidates, incumbent Curtis Dame and challenger Erica Tapp.
Dame, who took office in November 2019, gave an overview of the successes that the county has been able to achieve during his tenure, noting that he took office with $59,000 in funds available and has increased that to $2,205,000, as of June 2021, and has overseen upgrades to a number of county facilities and infrastructure.
“These wins for our county have taken a team of concentrated efforts from many countless volunteers,” Dame said. “We have come a long way from 2019. Your county was (left) with $2.2 million in legal debt. As of last week, all that old debt is gone; paid in full.”
Tapp, originally from the Panther community in Daviess County, fell “in love” with the county after joining the ambulance service in 2017 and moved to Elba near the Beech Grove area.
“I’ve never seen a community that rallied together like you guys do,” Tapp said. “It didn’t matter if it was a house that burned down or if someone got a bad cancer diagnosis or anything — you guys really came together.”
Tapp said, if elected, she would ensure emergency services stay local, support senior citizens more and work to provide more job opportunities in the county.
Jayne Johnson, chairperson for civic engagement and outreach for the Livermore Woman’s Club, by encouraging the public to exercise their vote.
“Abraham Lincoln said it best, ‘Elections belong to the people. It’s their decision. If they decide to turn their back on the fire and burn their behinds, then they will just have to sit on their blisters.’ ” Johnson said.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
