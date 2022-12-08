The Livermore Woman’s Club is selling its second historical Livermore ornament. The ornament is a replica of the last train depot in Livermore.
The specific date is unknown, but between 1892 and Jan. 12, 1903, the Livermore Railroad Station was relocated from a lot between Second and Third streets, behind the present day Livermore City Hall, to Charles and Seventh streets.
It was reported in the June 23, 1905 edition of the Hartford Republican newspaper, the train station was destroyed by a fire caused by lightning during a thunderstorm.
The building was valued at $1,800 to $2,000.
The Louisville and Nashville officials immediately rented the storehouse of T. M. Morton and began fixing telegraph instruments and set up a temporary office for the station agent, W. T. Geary. The L & N officials stated the train station would be rebuilt at the same location and would be the same size as the old station but would not be completed for three months.
When the new train station was completed in 1905, and enlarged in 1919, it consisted of a general waiting room, a Negro waiting room, a baggage room, a freight room and had wooden and cement platforms. It also provided Western Union services, including ticker tape with possible news of a soldier not returning home from the war. The station was olive green painted weatherboard with a slate roof.
Through the years, the train station witnessed good, sad and bad circumstances.
The train station was the site for Sunday afternoon outings by local residents who rode the train to Nuckols or Island for a dime and then walked the rails back home.
Beginning in 1914, it was used as a study hall by students waiting for the train to return to Island after attending Livermore High School.
On Oct. 3, 1920, Livermore residents were addressed by Vice President Nominee Franklin D. Roosevelt while on the Presidential campaign train to Central City, Kentucky.
After being called into active duty on January 28, 1941, the Livermore National Guard Unit departed Livermore on a special troop train, one of many that would pass through Livermore during this time in history, headed for Camp Shelby, Mississippi. Occasionally, hoboes could be seen debarking freight cars.
Prior to the last train passing through Livermore on April 7, 1983, the train station had been torn down in August 1970. The station manager’s office had been relocated to East Second Street, behind Hardison’s Café, until it closed in the mid-1970s.
Today, the Livermore Depot Park stands on the former depot location with a red caboose marking the spot of the former depot location. The park features a walking track, a picnic shelter, and a play area.
Listed below are some of the Livermore Train Station agents and approximate dates of service:
1. W. T. Geary — 1879-1909
2. Harve Delbert “H. D.” Lacefield — 1914-1940 at the Livermore Station; 1940-1947 at the Island Station.
3. Cecil Everly — 1938-1957
4. Arthur Greenwalt — 1958-1970. After the depot was demolished, Mr. Greenwalt worked in the railroad office located behind Kokomo’s Diner until the office closed in 1975 and he retired.
Ornaments may be purchased for $28 each by contacting Dianna Hoover either by email dianna.hoover6552@gmail.com, or landline 270-278-2418.
Shipping will cost extra if you need the ornament mailed to you.
