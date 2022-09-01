The 35th anniversary class of the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts ended its second session on July 30.
The program doubled in size from the previous year because of supplemental funding from the Kentucky Department of Education. This year’s class saw more than 500 students.
The tuition-free program took place during two consecutive three-week sessions from June 12 and July 2 and July 10 through July 30. Both sessions were held at the University of Kentucky.
During the program, student-artists from 71 counties were immersed in a schedule of daily seminars, creative projects, master classes and lectures. Instruction was offered in nine disciplines: architecture and design; creative writing; dance; drama; film and photography; instrumental music; musical theatre; visual art; and vocal music.
The graduate from McLean County is:
• Lyric Hancock — McLean County High School — Dance
