Will Logsdon signed his national letter of intent on March 9 to play college baseball for coach Jonathan Herbig and the Bearcats of Brescia University next season.
“I couldn’t be prouder of Will,” said MCHS head coach Heath Hicks. “He is an exceptional player, has really worked for it and does everything you could ask for in a player. But he’s an even better young man and that’s what I’m most proud of as his coach.”
Logsdon had a banner year as a junior in 2021, batting .333 with 21 RBIs, 10 doubles, a triple, and 19 runs scored. He was named to the 2021 Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Team and the 102.7 The Game All-Area Second Team, as well as the 2022 KHSBCA Pre-Season All-State Watch List.
While he has played primarily third base for the Cougars, Logsdon has experience at every infield position and has also pitched at McLean County. While Herbig will continue to look at him on the mound at the next level, he says Logsdon has an immediate opportunity to play on the infield next season for the Bearcats.
“This is an example of how hard work truly pays off,” Hicks said. “Going into his junior year, he committed to this game in every way — his skills, his workouts, his nutrition-and to see that come full circle is thrilling as a coach.”
