WINNABOW, NORTH CAROLINA — Lois June Cook, 91, a beloved wife and mother, calmly passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.
Lois June Jenkins was born Jan. 21, 1931, in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, to the late Jackson and Golda Ward Jenkins and was married to her high school sweetheart, William Robert “Bobby” Cook, on Aug. 9, 1950. The couple graduated from Livermore High School.
For the past several years she was a resident of coastal Winnabow, North Carolina. Lois was a long-time member of Trinity Baptist Church in Peru, Indiana, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was the first person in Kentucky to be certified for preschool education from the University of Kentucky and Certified Activity Director from Indiana University for two nursing facilities in Peru.
In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William Robert “Bobby” Cook Jr., who died Nov. 10, 1988, and by a son, Brian Ray Cook.
Survivors include three sons, Michael Robert Cook, Terry Lane Cook (Georgiann), and Bruce Ward Cook; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lavelle Owens.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. Jesse Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Lois’ family from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Livermore.
Lois’ services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m., Tuesday.
The Lois June Cook family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund; C/O Independence Bank; P.O. Box 39; Livermore, Kentucky 42352.
Share your memories and photos of Lois at musterfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.