Calhoun native Isaac Humphrey has been fascinated with baseball since being introduced to the sport by his father Tony.
“My dad probably started me out playing when I was probably five or six … and — I don’t know — I latched on to it,” Humphrey said. “...I just loved it from the start.”
Now that love of the game has followed Humphrey into adulthood.
The 20-year-old sophomore at the University of Louisville is the starting right fielder for the Division I baseball team the Louisville Cardinals, sporting the No. 51 jersey.
Born to Patrice and Tony Humphrey, Humphrey started out in Little League in Livermore and recalls fond memories of his first coach, Derek Miller of the B.F. Evans Ford dealership, and playing on his teams for many years.
“He made the game a lot of fun, that’s for sure,” Humphrey said.
When Humphrey made his debut onto the baseball field, despite being “a lifetime ago,” his recollection of that day was positive.
“I just remember having fun,” Humphrey said. “I don’t remember a lot about it but I just remember having a lot of fun out there.”
Humphrey eventually played for all-star teams in the county as well as Southern Little League in Owensboro before joining a travel team out of Logan County, which the latter was what Humphrey calls his first competitive venture into baseball when he was about 9.
Though a resident of McLean County, Humphrey attended school in the Daviess County Public Schools district as his mother worked in the school system before transferring over to Owensboro Public Schools during his middle school years.
Even before becoming a student at Owensboro High School, Humphrey was recruited to play for the school’s varsity baseball team when he was in the eighth grade.
“There was an opportunity for about four or five of us to jump up early,” Humphrey said. “...I got to play quite a bit of varsity. I don’t remember us being all that good but it was a really good experience for some young guy.”
The experience of entering a more competitive and serious territory of the sport was considered a “big transition” year for Humphrey.
“I didn’t do all that well my eighth-grade year. There was a lot of adjustment that I had to make. I wasn’t really quite ready for high school baseball,” Humphrey said. “Having that year under my belt was good and then I (came) back my freshman year and I had a really good year and it took off from there.”
According to Louisville Cardinals website, Humphrey was rated as the 2019 Third Team All-State by the Kentucky High School Baseball Coaches Association (KHSBCA), while Humphrey was rated the number three outfielder and 15th overall in the commonwealth by the baseball website Perfect Game.
He also played three years of varsity basketball as a forward, but was keen on improving his talents and skills for baseball even in the off-season, such as taking on weightlifting classes in order to get his body in peak physical shape and making the time to practice.
“It was (continuous). I was hitting every week, no matter what the time was, what season it was,” Humphrey said. “...(I was) just trying to get better every day. …I needed to get stronger.”
After graduating from OHS in 2020, Humphrey headed off to UofL where he was redshirted but said it was “a great opportunity” to focus on lifting, getting his body right and the importance of nutrition, which the latter was something he said he struggled with.
“I came in here to Louisville and I think I was at 180 (pounds) and they wanted me at 205,” Humphrey said. “… That was not an easy thing for me to do. …(You have to) be consistent with it. You have to eat the right things at the right time, every day. And if you miss a day, that’s just another set back and you’ll have to work that much harder.”
Since making his official appearance at the college level, Humphrey has continued to find enjoyment in the game but said that there is a lot of work that goes into it that many people on the stands do not get a chance to see.
“People have no idea of the kind of things we do,” Humphrey said. “They see us run out (in) a game or for practice and that’s it. We’re at the field for hours on end just working on this craft that we’re trying to perfect.”
As he’s become more invested in the sport, Humphrey has realized the importance of his appearance and demeanor outside of the game.
“Off-the-field is probably just as big as on-the-field,” Humphrey said. “We’re playing this game for people. Especially if you get the Major Leagues, you’re playing to entertain people so you have to have that off-field personality to balance your play. I think it’s about doing the right things off the field.”
While the hope is for the team to win every game, Humphrey takes it as a learning experience if it doesn’t go their way.
“You learn when you win but when you lose, the things you really need to work on really stick out,” Humphrey said. “...As angry as I get sometimes, I try to see what I can take from (that) game that I did (that) maybe I can (work on) and do better next time.”
Humphrey’s end goal is to continue to play the sport he loves but understands the chances of playing professionally.
“I want to play baseball for as long as I can and I’m going to try and do that,” Humphrey said. “...I’m a realist and I know that obviously it doesn’t work out a lot, so I like to have a little bit of a plan ….”
That plan is getting into coaching, which is in line with Humphrey’s major of sport administration through UofL’s College of Education and Human Development.
He also has found inspiration from his coach Dan McDonnell, who has been with the Cardinals since the 2007 season.
“He’s really invested in us and I just love the energy that he puts into this position that he has with us and the influence he has,” Humphrey said. “I would say he’s probably the biggest influence in my playing and coaching career ….”
But for now, Humphrey plans to run out to the field with his teammates and play the game he fell in love with.
“I was making a comment to one of my teammates the other day and I’m like, ‘I don’t really come to the field because I have to. I come to the field every day because I want to — I want to go hit baseballs; I want to go catch fly balls. It’s just what I love doing,’ ” Humphrey said. “...I don’t think I can name really one motivating factor. It’s just that I love playing the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.