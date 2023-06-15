CALHOUN — Luie Whitaker, 68, of Calhoun, Kentucky, went home to be with Jesus, his wife, son, granddaughter and other friends and family members on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home in Calhoun. Luie Allan Whitaker was born Sept. 13, 1954, in Owensboro, Kentucky, to the late Hugh Bryant and Lily Loretta Simmons Whitaker, was a 1972 graduate of Calhoun High School, and was married to the former Deborah Lynn Wells on Jan. 2, 1973. Luie was a life-long farmer and co-owner and operator of R&W Logistics in Calhoun. He was a member of Calhoun Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and on other church committees. Luie was newly elected Northwest District Magistrate for McLean County Fiscal, served on the Myer Creek Board, was a member of McLean County Cattlemen’s Association, and served on the McLean County Farm Service Agency Committee. In his own words, “The only thing I want to leave to anyone is a legacy of my faith in our Lord and Savior. What I’ve accomplished in life doesn’t matter.” In addition to his parents, Luie was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Debbie Whitaker, who died April 17, 2023; by his son, Houston Bryant Whitaker, a granddaughter, Emmalee Grace Bowlds, his brother, Larry B. Whitaker, and a brother-in-law, Ranny Joe Troutman.
Survivors include two daughters, Shelby Lynn Decker (Shawn) and Kristie Lee Bowlds (Andy) both of Calhoun; a daughter-in-law, Brittany Whitaker of Calhoun; nine grandchildren, Ashby Rice, Sydney Cessna (Thomas), Zane Decker, H.B. Whitaker, Caroline Whitaker, Lily Bowlds, Kayleigh Bowlds Hughes (Michael), Kerstyn Decker, and Kaleb Decker; two great granddaughters, Anniston Cessna and Ellington Cessna; two sisters, Lois Kuegel (Rod) of Owensboro and Lori Troutman of Calhoun; several nieces, nephews and many friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church with Dr. Richard Sams and the Rev. Will Troutman officiating. Burial will be in the Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Luie’s family from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel is handling the arrangements for Luie’s family.
The Luie Whitaker family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Live Like Houston, Memorial Fund; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327 or Calhoun Baptist Church; P.O. Box 283; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
Share your memories and photos of Luie at musterfuneralhomes.com.
