The Daviess-McLean County Relay for Life is gearing up for another fight against cancer, albeit with some modifications.
Due to recent rising numbers of COVID, Anna Camp, Relay for Life co-chair, said that the event will have a different format but will still be happening.
“We’re not going to do the full-blown event,” Camp said. “Since everything’s changed, it’s going to be a little different this year.”
The event, initially titled “Clowning Around for a Cure for Cancer,” will be similar to last year’s festivities. Camp said they will be holding a luminaria event in conjunction with Friday After 5 from 7:30-8:30 pm. Friday, Aug. 27, at Smothers Park in Owensboro, 199 W. Veterans Blvd.
“That’s what we (did) down there last year,” Camp said. “We had a lot of people to stand around and watch that as well.”
Camp plans to engage with people that may not be able attend the event in-person in order to still participate.
“When we do our luminaria event, we’re actually going to do a video and put it on Facebook,” Camp said. “So we’re gonna go live, and then we’ll end up putting the video up on Facebook as well, after we go live.”
McLean County merged with Daviess County for Relay for Life in 2017. Camp noted the surprise of the McLean County participation when they first combined forces.
“It was huge,” Camp said. “I mean, to be a little tiny county. It’s a very tight-knit community.”
Camp celebrates her 26th year with Relay for Life and said the love of the mission keeps her coming back.
“The passion,” Camp said. “And seeing all the survivors out there and everyone that’s going through their treatments. Their loved ones are also out.”
Camp said the survivor walk is her favorite part of the relay events, noting that she is able to see all the survivors at the beginning and see them walk around with their loved ones that are fighting alongside them.
The survivor walk is also a sentimental memory for Camp.
“A few years back my aunt was part of it, and she passed away recently, and she walked around Apollo (High School) with me,” Camp said. “We were inside (because) it stormed, so we ended up having to do our rain plan and go inside. She didn’t feel good, but she still came out and walked with me. That was the last one she got to attend.”
Camp is co-chairing the event with Mark Ratajczak. Ten teams are currently signed up, including a traveling team that goes to different Relay for Life events throughout the year. Some teams will not be present for the physical event but are still raising money for the worthy cause.
“Everything has totally changed,” Camp said. “I’m ready for the next couple of years to go fast so we can get back to normal.”
Luminaria bags will be sold for $5 the night of the event. The event is free for the public to attend.
Freddie Bourne, fbourne@mcleannews.com
