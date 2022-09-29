LEMON — Lyndell Clark, 78, of the Lemon Community in McLean County, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at his home. Lyndell Norman Clark was born May 19, 1944, in Daviess County, Kentucky to the late William R. and Amanda Leona Wilson Clark and was married to the former Alisa Ellen Dukes Oct. 27, 2002. Lyndell was a retired miner after 30 years of service from the former Green Coal Company and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed fishing, caring for his yard, golfing and in his earlier days, auto racing. In addition to his parents, Lyndell was preceded in death by a brother, William Larry Clark; and by two sisters, Judy Benson and Shirley Oliver.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Alisa Clark; two sons, Lyndell Clark, II (Lauren) of Hinkley, Illinois and David Willis, II (Michelle) of Owensboro; four daughters, Amanda Jennings (Keith Wethington), Wendy Burden (Mike), Kelly Arnold (Matt) all of Owensboro, and Delandra Schroader (Kevin) of Hartford; 17 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; a brother, Butch Clark of Calhoun; and three sisters, Peggy Eans of Owensboro, Becky Johnson of Ensor and Sandy Conrad (Denny) of Baytown, Texas.
Funeral services were held Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Dr. Richard Sams officiated. Burial was at the Nickel Ridge Cemetery in Daviess County with Military Honors conducted by the McLean County Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Post #5415.
The Lyndell Clark family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to McLean County V.F.W., Memorial Post #5415; Honor Guard Unit; C/O David L. James; 1208 Devonshire Street; Madisonville, Kentucky 42431.
