SACRAMENTO — Lynn Harvey Stringer, age 86, of Sacramento died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 7:22 a.m. at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1936, in Muhlenberg County. He was a retired coal miner. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being on the water, as well as NASCAR and Ford. He was involved in politics. He held a position as magistrate and also as school board member. He spent much of his time with his grandchildren. Mr. Stringer is preceded in death by his parents: Volney and Lillian Stringer; and son-in-law Eddie Perry.
He is survived by his wife, Frieda Barnett Stringer; three children: Jeff (Angela) Stringer, Kathy Stringer Perry, Jason (Tiffany) Stringer; grandchildren: Haleigh, Todd, Landon, and Noah; and special caretakers: Sherrie Jackson, Amanda Lindsey, Toni Risinger, and Leslie Greene.
His funeral service will be Thursday, July 21 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento with Bro. Leroy Reardon officiating. Burial in Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.