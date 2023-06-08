Nine years ago, Chesley “Lee” Riddle opened up his first law practice — Riddle Legal Group — in Madisonville.
On June 1, Riddle expanded operations out to McLean County with its grand opening of its second location in the former home of the Quisenberry & Quisenberry law firm at 260 Main St. in Calhoun.
A native of Hopkins County, Riddle graduated as a finance major from the University of Kentucky.
After graduation, Riddle worked for his family’s former insurance company that was in existence for 101 years when he realized the career field wasn’t for him.
“... I just did not enjoy selling insurance,” he said.
About six months out of college, Riddle said his father noticed he was not enjoying the work and encouraged Riddle to find something else.
“(My father) was just like: ‘Go do something that you enjoy,’ ” Riddle said.
Riddle eventually received his law degree from Northern Kentucky University’s Salmon P. Chase College of Law in 2006.
“I always felt like I excelled at writing and English more so than math and science,” he said. “So I wanted to kind of play into that ….”
Riddle began practicing law in Madisonville when he was sworn in as assistant county attorney of Hopkins County shortly after graduation before coming to realize it was “time for a fresh start.”
When he began his own firm, Riddle “started small” with one assistant before growing out.
“Now I’ve grown to have three assistants and one other attorney at this point,” he said.
The firm’s areas of expertise include real estate (title work and closings), personal injury, bankruptcies, wills and estates and uncontested divorces.
Concurrently, Riddle serves as county attorney for Hopkins County.
When deciding to open up a location in McLean County, Riddle said he spoke with the late W.E. ‘Bill’ Quisenberry Jr. — who served over 20 years as the McLean County Attorney and attorney for the city of Calhoun among other roles — before Quisenberry died in March.
“A mutual friend of ours put me in touch with Bill … and at the time, Bill was sick,” Riddle said. “It was his wish to see that this office (would) remain a law firm.”
Riddle said he and Quisenberry had “a lot in common” regarding their areas of practice and career trajectories which led to “a few really good phone conversations.”
Riddle said the building will be dedicated in honor of the Quisenberry family.
“I believe that with both Bill and his father, they came in here and did right. When you talk to people, they rave about (them),” he said. “I’m not pretending to fill his shoes in any sort of way.
“I hope that helps carry on some of (their) legacy.”
With the new location in McLean County, Riddle is looking to recruit and support local.
“Any time you come into a community and you get people to trust you with their business, I think it’s a responsibility to be a team player and try to create as many local ties and establish local roots as much as possible,” he said. “... Eventually, I would like to have local ties here and not just be somebody coming from Madisonville here (practicing) law ….”
Riddle said he and the firm’s associate attorney, Hillary Croft, will be coming into the Calhoun office “one to two days a week on appointment” for the time being.
For more information about the Riddle Legal Group, visit riddlelegalgroup.com.
