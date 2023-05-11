The city of Island has been under a local state of emergency since last week because of a main waterline break.
Judge-Executive Curtis Dame declared a local state of emergency on May 4 in Island, causing a temporary mandatory water shut off while a boil advisory to be put into effect.
According to Dame, he was contacted by Island Mayor Joe Hamilton at about 10 a.m. May 4 about a “major issue regarding the 10-inch main supply line that runs through Rumsey out to Island” on Kentucky Highway 138 East.
“This line carries a lot of pressure and a lot of volume. I heard a figure mentioned that it’s between 1,700 to 2,000 gallons a minute of the water we were losing,” Dame said. “... It’s probably one of the top three lines in the county.”
Dame said the line is particularly important to the county as it directly provides water into the Perdue AgriBusiness — Livermore Feed Mill and Grain Elevator near Kentucky Highway 431.
“It’s a direct economic contributor to the county,” he said.
The leak was located at the bottom of a large drainage ditch on Kentucky Highway 138 East near Seymour Farms.
Dame said “the ability to not only get to it but to repair it due to the size of the line created a situation where the city of Island couldn’t necessarily fix it itself,” which created the local state of emergency and prompted the county to “make commitments to get the fix started as soon as possible.”
On Monday, Dame said a patch was made to the line as a temporary fix by “fusing pieces of pipe together to provide above surface routing to keep water flowing.”
The fix itself blew apart, Dame said, due to the pressure in the line and had to be repaired up to three times until the fix was “solid” at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
A permanent fixture is currently in the works, which will be funded by the county’s Local Government Economic Development Fund (LGEDF).
“This (line) has implications that cannot be ignored,” Dame said. “... The state has already authorized and submitted an agreement to us to be able to make those funds available for this repair.”
Dame said the waterline is about 20 years old, which is considered more up-to-date compared to other lines in the county dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.
“That line in itself is fairly new. I know there have been some social media comments about how all the lines (in the county) are past the point of repair; and that’s just not the case with this line,” he said. “... We’re waiting for the weather to cooperate to put that long-term fix in place.”
City utility workers and crews throughout the county have been working on the repair, which Dame thanked for being proactive during this time.
“They (all) jumped on it quick,” he said. “... I have the utmost respect and support for all of our employees that have worked countless hours.
“That’s one of the hidden … responsibilities for our water employees just like it would be for our road employees when it snows or there’s ice on the road — they work until the job is done.”
Dame said the local state of emergency will be lifted upon the permanent fixture of the line, which he predicted to be end of day Wednesday.
