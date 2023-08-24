Wooden Bridge Festival set for Sept. 9The Island Wooden Bridge Festival will be held Sat., Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wooden Bridge Park in Island.
Parking is available at Island Baptist Church on 431 and also at the Island UMC on W. Main St., and you will be shuttled to the park.
There will be food and craft booths, food trucks, two bands, Star 107.3FM, a cruise-in, a 50/50 pot, festival T-shirts, free children’s events and more.
For more info, call 850-543-6772.
Beulah General Baptist Church homecoming date setBeulah General Baptist Church, located at 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, is currently celebrating its 115th church anniversary.
The church’s annual homecoming will take place starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 with Sawmill Revival. Meal will immediately follow the service.
