The McLean County Courthouse will be closed on Dec. 30-31 in honor of New Year’s.
The McLean County Transfer Site will be closed on Jan. 1 in honor of New Year’s.
The McLean County Sheriff’s Office will be closed on Dec. 30-31 in observance of the holidays. The office will accept mailed payments if they are postmarked by Dec. 31 or payments can be dropped off in the dropbox in front of the building.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for McLean County Locker, which was destroyed last Monday in a structural fire. The page, organized by Brittany Lanham, with permission from owners the Moore family, has been created to assist with lost wages for the business’ employees. Lanham has set a goal to raise $40,000, which will be equally split amongst the employees, and hope that the donations will help with emergency funds and other bills that the Moore family may need assistance with. For those interested in donating or wanting more information, visit https://gofund.me/13017fe1.
