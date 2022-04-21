Meet the Candidates ForumThe Livermore Woman’s Club will be hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. April 26 at the McLean County Public Library. All local candidates, including the two candidates running for the District Court Judge, have been invited to attend. Each candidate will have three minutes for opening remarks. After all candidates have spoken, voters will be allowed to ask candidates questions. Candidates will have one minute to answer the question. Questions must relate to one subject and shall be clearly stated. Time limits will be enforced and honored by candidates and audience participants.
Green River Correctional Complex RecruitingThe McLean County Judge-Executive’s office is hosting a small recruiting session for Green River Correctional Complex team at 10 a.m. May 5 at the McLean County Courthouse in the Fiscal Court Room. GRCC is currently hiring for positions in maintenance, education, case workers, fiscal, secretarial and correctional officers. For more information, call the GRCC Personnel Department at 270-754-5415 ext. 412.
Women’s Conference
Buck Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a women’s conference open to any ladies interested from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7. The event will include a time of fellowship, worship and great speakers. Lunch and childcare will be provided. Pre-registration for the event closes on April 29. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/buck-creek-womens-conference-tickets-302273075907.
Plant Sale
The McLean County Extension Service will be hosting its plant sale from 8 a.m. to noon May 7 at Myer Creek Park. The event is free and will be selling garden plants, small shrubs, house plants and flowers. For more information, contact the extension office at 270-273-3621
Community Closet Sale
The Community Closet Sale will be occurring from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Beech Grove Christian Church. On sale will include clothing for men, women and children, household items, furniture, toys and lots more. Everything is only 25 cents.
50th Anniversary Track TeamThe 50th Anniversary Track Team for McLean County High School will be recognized at the home track meet at 11 a.m. Saturday.
