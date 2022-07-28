Cooperative Extension Welcoming ReceptionThe McLean County Cooperative Extension Service will hold a welcome reception for Kelly Bland, new extension agent for family and consumer sciences and 4-H youth development education, and Jackie Underwood, new program assistant, from 4-6 p.m. July 28, at the extension office, 335 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 270-273-3690 or visit facebook.com/McLeanCountyCES.
Meet Fall Sports AthletesMeet the Cougars at 6:30 pm on Thursday, Aug 4, at the high school.
MCMS Boys Basketball Open GymThe McLean County Middle School boys basketball team is looking for interested players who will be in 6th, 7th or 8th grade during the 2022-2023 school year and are interested in trying out for the team.
Open gym dates are 9-10:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 and Aug. 3.
Any boy attending must have a current sports physical.
The boys will receive a calendar at open gym with a few more dates added in August.
If you have any questions, please email Kevin.Hurt@mclean.kyschools.us.
Revival at Beulah General Baptist ChurchBeulah General Baptist Church, 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, will host its revival event from July 31 to Aug. 3. Each night will begin at 6 p.m. with Bro. Gary Embry, evangelist.
For more information, contact Nona Cobb at 270-499-0073.
