Dog Halloween costume contestThere will be a dog halloween costume contest taking place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the walking track in Sacramento.
Bring your friendly, furry friend in a costume. Doggy treats and prizes will be available.
For more information, contact Natalie Hardin at 270-929-1959.
Thank you from Edith Ashby’s familyEdith Ashby and family wish to thank everyone who sent cards for her 100th birthday shower. She enjoys each one and she appreciates the thoughtfulness of all those who made her birthday so special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.