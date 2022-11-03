Burn ban liftedThe McLean County judge-executive’s office announced that the executive order of Oct. 3 imposing a burn ban on McLean County is hearby lifted, effective noon, Monday, Oct. 31.
Conditions in some portions of the county remain dry enough for residents to be urged to use caution when burning brush or yard waste piles and to not leave such fires unattended.
It should also be noted the entire region is under the Kentucky Division of Forestry’s regulation that annually prohibits burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland area between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is in effect until Dec. 15.
Fall Community BreakfastIsland Masonic Lodge #743 will have a Fall Community Breakfast from 6-10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5.
Donations are gladly accepted.
The address is 325 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431) in Island; across from Island City Hall.
Baked potato and chili lunch saleSt. Sebastian Preschool in Calhoun will be hosting a loaded baked potato and chili lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4, in the parking lot at Calhoun Baptist Church, 315 Main St.
Baked potato, dessert and drink will be sold for $5; chili, dessert and drink will be $4.
Complete meal will be $8.
Orders can be accepted in advance by noon, Thursday, Nov. 3, by calling Nancy Dant at 270-313-5647 or Sarah Thompson at 270-929-2699.
MCHS Veterans Day ceremonyMcLean County High School will be hosting its Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. All veterans are welcome to attend.
