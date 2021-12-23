Residents are able to donate nonperishable food items and toys for Toys for Tots at multiple drop-off locations throughout the county: NIMCO, Inc. in Calhoun, Foe Family Farm in Calhoun, Galloway Farm & Auto Repair in Beech Grove, McLean County Animal Shelter in Calhoun, Bridge View Pizzeria in Island and McLean County Fitness in Calhoun (toys only). All donations will be given out throughout the county and benefit children for Christmas. For more information, contact Jessica Blus at 270-499-4969.
