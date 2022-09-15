Girls Basketball Golf ScrambleThe McLean County girls basketball team will be hosting a golf scramble at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Panther Creek Golf Club in Utica.
Cost is $160 per four-person team, with one mulligan being $5, one skirt being $45 per team member and 1-5th ball being $20 per team.
Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners.
Checks can be made to the McLean County Girls Basketball Golf Scramble and sent to Andy Groves, director, at McLean County High School at 1836 Kentucky Highway 136 E in Calhoun, KY 42327.
Entry payments are requested to be sent by Saturday, Sept. 17 but will be accepted the day of the event.
For questions or additional information, contact Groves at 270-499-0130, 270-736-5292 or email groves_james@bellsouth.net.
Mobile Food Distribution
There will be a mobile food distribution, sponsored by Tri-State Food Bank, from 10 a.m. to noon, Friday, Sept. 16, at Myer Creek Park in Calhoun.
Income eligibility guidelines are as follows:
1 person in household = $25,200
2 people in household = $28,800
3 people in household = $32,400
4 people in household = $36,000
5 people in household = $38,900
6 people in household = $41,800
7 people in household = $44,650
8 people in household = $47,550
Beulah General Baptist Church Annual HomecomingBeulah General Baptist Church, 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, will celebrate its annual homecoming beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the church.
Featured singers will be “Kentucky Just Us,” a national touring band combining traditional bluegrass, classic country and gospel into a sound uniquely their own. They have performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Rory Feek’s Hardison Mill Homestead Hall in Columbia, Tennessee, and Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.
These young artists are a professional band captivating and entertaining audiences of all ages.
Come join us expecting a blessing.
A meal and fellowship will immediately follow.
For more information, call 270-499-0073.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.