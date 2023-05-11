Make a Note
City of Calhoun Cleanup DaysThe city of Calhoun will host its clean-up days from May 22-23.
Residents must have all items for pickup by side of street at 7 a.m. May 22.
No household garbage, yard waste (tree limbs, grass or leaves) or hazardous materials accepted.
The cleanup is for residents that reside in Calhoun city limits.
County plant swap and saleThe McLean County Extension Service will host the McLean County Plant Swap and Sale from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at Myer Creek Park.
Rachel Logue, extension assistant for horticulture for the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service, will be speaking at 10 a.m. on vegetable gardening and container gardening.
Plants available for purchase include garden plants, houseplants, small shrubs and flowers.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 270-929-9045.
