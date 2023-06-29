Make a Note
County fireworksMcLean County will have firework displays and events in Calhoun and Livermore in celebration for the Fourth of July.
The fireworks event in Calhoun, planned for Saturday, July 1, will include “Boat Parade on the Green” and the “Wheels Contest,” where prizes will be awarded for the best decorated water and wheeled craft.
Sign up will be the day of the event. Water crafts will meet at the Calhoun Boat Dock before 7:30 p.m.; wheels will meet at the riverfront before 6:45 p.m. Water crafts must have a motor.
Fireworks are expected to begin between 8:30-9 p.m.
The city of Livermore, scheduled for Tuesday, July 4, will have a decorated bicycle and golf cart parade down Main Street, a watermelon eating contest, live music by the group Loose Wheel, street dance, and bingo.
Fireworks are planned to begin at 9 p.m.
Vendors will be on-site at both events.
For more information on either event, visit the “Calhoun Kentucky Fireworks” and “City of Livermore, KY” Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.