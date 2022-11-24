Treeless Christmas Tree ForestThe Livermore Woman’s Club is looking for support with its 5th annual Treeless Christmas Tree Forest.
Instead of bringing a tree to a specific location, decorating it and coming back to take it down, a monetary donation can be made to the Livermore Woman’s Club Scholarship Fund.
The project is the club’s major fundraiser for the scholarship program.
With these generous donations, the previous recipient — a 2022 McLean County High School graduate — was selected by the LWC Scholarship Committee and received their first installment of the 2022 fall semester.
As long as the recipient maintains a grade-point-average of a 2.5 or higher, they will receive $250 per semester until they complete their four-year program.
Donations can be mailed to: Livermore Woman’s Club, c/o Kristine Albin, treasurer, at 135 Schneider Tanner Lane, Calhoun, KY 42327.
