County Christmas events underwayMcLean County will be hosting a number of activities and events throughout December in honor of the holiday season.
Dec. 15
“Santa is Coming to Town”
4-6 p.m. Farmers Bank & Trust, Calhoun
Dec. 17
“Crafts & Cookies with Santa”
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Calhoun Chiropractic Center, Calhoun
Dec. 19
McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)
1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
Dec. 20
McLean County 4H Day Camp (3rd-5th grade)
9:30-11:30 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
McLean County 4H Christmas Cooking & Crafts (6th-12th grade)
1:30-3:30 p.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
Dec. 21
McLean County 4H Day Camp (K-2nd grade)
9:30-11 a.m. at the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office, Calhoun
St. John’s Day Feast
Livermore Masonic Lodge #186 F&AM is hosting a St. John’s Day Feast at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at 215 Hill St.
It is free and open to the public. It is a family event and all are welcome.
For more information, contact Bruce Maxwell at 270-499-0124.
