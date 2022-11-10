Burn ban liftedThe McLean County judge-executive’s office announced that the executive order of Oct. 3 imposing a burn ban on McLean County is hearby lifted, effective noon, Monday, Oct. 31.
Conditions in some portions of the county remain dry enough for residents to be urged to use caution when burning brush or yard waste piles and to not leave such fires unattended.
It should also be noted the entire region is under the Kentucky Division of Forestry’s regulation that annually prohibits burning within 150 feet of any woodland or brushland area between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is in effect until Dec. 15.
MCHS Veterans Day ceremonyMcLean County High School will be hosting its Veterans Day ceremony beginning at 9:15 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 10. All veterans are welcome to attend.
MCHS basketball maroon/white scrimmage
McLean County High School will host its maroon/white basketball scrimmage on Monday, Nov. 14. Freshmen are set to play at 5:30 p.m.; girls varsity at 6:15 p.m.; and boys varsity at 7 p.m.
Come out and get the first glimpse of your Cougars in action!
‘The Art of Bow Making’The McLean County Cooperative Extension Service will host “The Art of Bow Making” at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the extension office, 335 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
The class will teach the art of making a bow for a Christmas lantern.
Cost is $15, which will be due by Tuesday, Nov. 22. Spots are limited due to product availability.
To reserve a space, or if you need additional information, contact the McLean County Cooperative Extension office at 270-273-3690.
