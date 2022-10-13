Lanes Raceway appreciation dayLanes Raceway, a slot car racing, pinball and arcade facility at 631 Henton St. in Livermore, will be offering free car rental and one hour of free track time for McLean County students during business hours 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
For more information, contact Lanes Raceway at 270-278-1400 or email info@lanesraceway.com.
