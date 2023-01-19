Popup Driver Licensing Program EventThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will be offering its popup driver licensing event Friday, Jan. 20, at the McLean County Courthouse Annex.
The event offers modern, secure services and more options to handle licensing needs and brings all the services offered in driver licensing regional offices to local communities that do not have a regional office, including upgrade to a REAL ID license, request an 8-year license if you are due to renew, update name or address and renewal of a commercial driver’s license
The event is only open to McLean County residents and appointments are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and must be made online. Walk-ins are not available to ensure cabinet staff can answer questions or review documents of appointment-holders ahead of their scheduled visits.
The next scheduled popup event will occur on Wednesday, July 12.
For more information, visit drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices-Map.aspx.
MCHS Hall of Fame banquetThe 2023 McLean County High School Hall of Fame Banquet will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the high school. Inductees will also be honored at halftime of the boys’ game on Friday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $30, on sale now at the high school and also available at the door on the night of the banquet. All inductees will receive free admission, plus one additional guest. Please help us in honoring our 2023 class:
Bryson Phillips
Spencer Phillips
Stephanie Whitaker
Louis and Phillip Dant
Katie Vandiver Gunterman
2001 Baseball Team
Kenny Wilson
Lance Wilson
