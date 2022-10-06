Livermore City Hall seeking entities for ‘Trick-or-Treat’ event
Livermore City Hall will have it’s trick-or-treating event from 4-6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31.
If you are a local business, church or organization interested in reserving a space at the event, call 270-278-2113.
Those interested in volunteering or wanting more information about the event are also encouraged to call.
Island Masonic Lodge #743 Boston butt fundraiser
Island Masonic Lodge #743 will be smoking Boston butts on Saturday, Oct. 8. Please call in advance to pre-order. All profits will go to God’s House of Hope and the Island Volunteer Fire Dept.
Only 50 butts will be available, at $35 each. Please order by calling Martin Eaton: 270-486-3880; David Wright: 270-316-4973; or Kerry Howard: 270-499-0802.
Please help us support those in our community who support us!
Livermore Woman’s Club meeting
The Livermore Woman’s Club will meet at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, at St. Charles Catholic Church Parish Hall with guest speaker Mayor Jesse Johnson.
For more information, call 270-929-6552.
Lanes Raceway appreciation day
Lanes Raceway, the slot car racing, pinball and arcade facility at 631 Henton St. in Livermore, will be offering free car rental and one hour of free track time for McLean County students.
For more information, call 270-278-1400 or visit lanesraceway.com.
Open burn ban
For the safety of McLean County citizens, Judge-Executive Curtis Dame has signed an open burn ban, executive order 2022-2, effective Oct. 3.
The decision was based on advice from the McLean County Emergency Management and the McLean County fire chief due to an increased fire hazard existence. The National Weather Service also indicated there is elevated fire danger.
The order bans all open outdoor burning until further notice.
Anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed during a burn ban. This includes: campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning and field burning.
Approved uses include: propane/gas grills, propane/gas heaters and charcoal grills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.