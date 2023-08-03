Island-Livermore Bridge repairs underwayRepairs to the Island-Livermore Bridge, located on Kentucky Highway 431 over the Green and Rough rivers, began July 24 with work scheduled to be finished within 30 days of the start date, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Temporary traffic signals will be used while the bridge deck is repaired. Two locations on the bridge deck are to be repaired.
For traffic advisories and alerts via email or text, visit public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/subscriber/new and look for the list of District 2 counties.
Traffic advisories and alerts for KYTC District 2 counties are also available at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict2.
‘Meet the Cougars’ planned for Aug. 3
The “Meet the Cougars” event for the 2023 fall sports will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 3 at McLean County High School.
Come out and meet the athletes from the middle and high school for band, football, volleyball, soccer, golf and cheerleading.
MCPS participating in national lunch program; no cost to students
McLean County Public Schools will be participating in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program.
As part of this program, all McLean County Public Schools will offer healthy meals every school day at no cost to the students due to the implementation of the Community Eligibility Provision for school year 2023-24.
Students will be able to participate in these meal programs without having to pay a fee or submit a household application.
For more information, you may call Melody Chelstrom, food service director, at 270-273-5257 or email at melody.chelstrom@mclean.kyschools.us
Girls basketball golf scramble
The McLean County Middle and High schools girls basketball teams will host its annual golf scramble starting at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Kentucky Highway 1514 in Utica.
Cost for the event is $200 per four-person team, with one mulligan being $5, one skirt being $5 per team member and 1-5th ball being $20 per team.
Checks can be made payable to: McLean County Girls Basketball. Entry fees will be accepted the day of the event.
Prizes will be reserved for first and second places, longest drive, closest to the pin among others.
For more information, contact Andy Groves at 270-499-0130 or 270-736-5292. You can also e-mail groves_james@bellsouth.net.
