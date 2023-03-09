County Kynect eventsAudubon Area Community Services will host two upcoming Kynect events in McLean County from 9-11 a.m., March 9, at God’s House of Hope, 205 W. Main St. in Island and from 9:30-11:30 a.m., March 16, at the McLean County Help Office, 225 Hill St. in Livermore.
For additional information, contact Jennifer Higdon at 270-499-3765 or visit facebook.com/AudubonCAP.
Myer Creek Park board meeting changeThe Myer Creek Park board meetings, which initially took place at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month, will now be at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of the month. Meetings will be open to the public to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.