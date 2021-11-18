McLean County students will be helping families in need with a can food drive for a community service project from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off canned goods at the following locations: Cameron’s Foodliner (both locations), Jay’s Drive-In, McLean County Library, Big Oak General Store, B.F. Evans and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
The 2021 Calhoun Christmas Parade, “Christmas on Main,” will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 11. This year’s parade will include contests for best decorated float, nonprofit float, business float, golf cart/ UTV, tractor, car, horses and other categories. Trophies will be presented for first through third place in each category. First-place winners will also receive $100 cash. For more information, contact the judge-executive’s office at 270-273-3213.
Wreaths Across America wreaths will be ordered at the end of November and will be placed at the cemeteries Dec. 18. No decision has been made yet on a ceremony. To sponsor a wreath for a veteran’s grave, please send checks, made out to Vicki Ventura, to P.O. Box 75, Island, KY 42350. Wreaths are $15 each. Please write WAA on the memo line and include a note saying who the wreath is for, which cemetery and directions to their grave. If you have sponsored a veteran before, please just write their name and the cemetery name. Please include your name and contact number, in case there are any questions. You can reach Ventura by calling or texting 850-543-6772.
