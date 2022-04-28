Captain William Rowan Chapter MeetingThe Captain William Rowan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will meet at 1 p.m. Friday at Farley’s in Calhoun. Carla Troutman will be our guest speaker. Members and those interested in the work of the DAR are invited to attend.
Green River Correctional Complex RecruitingThe McLean County Judge-Executive’s office is hosting a small recruiting session for Green River Correctional Complex team at 10 a.m. May 5 at the McLean County Courthouse in the Fiscal Court Room. GRCC is currently hiring for positions in maintenance, education, case workers, fiscal, secretarial and correctional officers. For more information, call the GRCC Personnel Department at 270-754-5415 ext. 412.
Women’s Conference
Buck Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a women’s conference open to any ladies interested from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 7. The event will include a time of fellowship, worship and great speakers. Lunch and childcare will be provided. Pre-registration for the event closes on April 29. For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/buck-creek-womens-conference-tickets-302273075907.
50th Anniversary Softball and Baseball Teams and Senior NightThe 50th Anniversary Softball and Baseball Teams along with this season’s Seniors will be recognized at the home games on Friday, April 29. The following are the times:
5 p.m. — 50th Anniversary Softball Team recognition
5:30 p.m. — First game of Double-header against Dawson Springs
Senior Night will take place between games
5:45 p.m. — 50th Anniversary Baseball Team recognition
6 p.m. — Senior Night recognition
6:30 p.m. — Game against Trigg County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.