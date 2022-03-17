Celebrate Recovery FundraiserCelebrate Recovery of Community Church in Calhoun will be holding a Boston butt sandwich fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Myer Creek Park. Volunteers are currently needed for the event. For more information or if you would like to volunteer, contact Celebrate Recovery at facebook.com/Celebrate-Recovery-at-Community-Church-100378782176338/ or call 270-695-9939.
MCMS Boys Basketball Open GymAny boy that is currently in 5th, 6th or 7th grade and is interested in trying out for the 2022-2023 boys basketball team may attend. Parents will need to transport 5th graders to the middle school. We understand it may be hard for some to get there by 3:15 p.m., so it is okay to come in late. All open gyms/practices at MCMS are closed to parents/guardians.
Open gym will take place on from 3:15-4:45 p.m. April 20, April 27, May 4, May 11 and May 18. Any boy attending must have a current sports physical or they will not be allowed to participate. To fill out the physical form, visit: khsaa.org/forms/ms01complete0719.pdf.
Meet the Candidates ForumThe Livermore Woman’s Club will be hosting a Meet the Candidates Forum at 6 p.m. April 26 at the McLean County Public Library. All local candidates, including the two candidates running for the District Court Judge, have been invited to attend. Each candidate will have three minutes for opening remarks. After all candidates have spoken, voters will be allowed to ask candidates questions. Candidates will have one minute to answer the question. Questions must relate to one subject and shall be clearly stated. Time limits will be enforced and honored by candidates and audience participants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.