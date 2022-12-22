St. John’s Day FeastLivermore Masonic Lodge #186 F&AM is hosting a St. John’s Day Feast at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at 215 Hill St.
It is free and open to the public. It is a family event and all are welcome.
For more information, contact Bruce Maxwell at 270-499-0124.
Holiday closures
The McLean County Courthouse, road department, animal shelter, transfer site and sheriff’s office will be closed Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 in observation for the Christmas holiday.
Vicki Austin retirement
The McLean County Clerk’s office will be honoring Vicki Austin, deputy clerk, who will be honored for 20 years of exemplary service and her retirement from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the McLean County Clerk’s Office inside the McLean County Courthouse.
For more information, contact the clerk’s office at 270-273-3082.
