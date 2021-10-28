• “Halloween in the Park” will take place from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at Wooden Bridge Park in Island, sponsored by Island Community Development Association and the City of Island. Children can go around trick-or-treating at that time and enjoy the Halloween decorations, with a costume contest taking place at 5:30 p.m. for ages 12 and under, with prizes awarded for scariest/ugliest, cutest and most original, and ages 13 and over category where one prize will be awarded for best costume. Businesses, organizations and individuals are invited to set up and hand out candy at the park.
• Island Methodist Church, located at 380 W Main St. in Island is planning have a “Trunk-or-Treat” event in their parking lot from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
• “The Great Pumpkin Walk” will take place at 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at Myer Creek Park, which will include a trail there with carved and lit-up pumpkins and community members handing out candy. The event will also include a drive-in viewing of “Hocus Pocus” starting at 6 p.m.
• Beach Grove will host Halloween on Oct. 30, with trick-or-treating beginning at 3 p.m.
• McLean County Clerk’s office will be closed for staff training on Nov. 8 and 9.
• The Livermore Woman’s Club will be meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 9th at McLean County Public Library. Special guest speaker will be Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Matthews, PhD., APRN, FAANP from Ohio County Healthcare-Behavioral Health. She will be speaking about domestic violence. If you plan to attend, please RSVP to Dianna Hoover at 270-278-2418 by Nov. 2. Refreshments will be served.
• There will be a Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at McLean County High School. All veterans are welcome.
