Meet Fall Sports AthletesMeet the Cougars will be at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 4, at McLean County High School’s football stadium. It will include all middle and high school fall sports athletes. In case of inclement weather, the event will move inside to the gymnasium.
Donations for Eastern Kentucky Flood ReliefMcLean County EMS will be taking donations for those impacted by the flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Items include potted meat, Vienna sausage, crackers, bottled water, heavy duty brooms, kid toys, shovels, sump pumps, wet/dry vacuums, generators, hoses, tarps, cleaning supplies, rubber gloves, bug repellant, Clorox bleach and flashlights.
Donations will be accepted until Aug. 11. The drop off location will be at the EMS base, 200 Kentucky Highway 81 in Calhoun.
For more information, contact Nolan Clouse at 270-499-0164.
Rockin’ Rumsey Concert
The Rumsey Bible Club will present “Rockin’ Rumsey,” a free local concert and family event, from 4 p.m. to dark, Sunday, Aug. 14, at 310 Kentucky Highway 81 S in Rumsey.
The event will include live music, yard games, free food, face painting, inflatables and a petting zoo.
It is suggested to bring your own lawn chair.
For more information, contact Kathy Ellsworth at 270-993-4112, Karen Berggren at 270-499-2177, or visit rumseybibleclub.com/event.
Library MakeoverThe McLean County Public Library in Livermore is in the running for Heart of America’s Cloud Cuckoo Land Library Makeover as one of the 10 finalists. The winning library will receive a makeover, which may include new paint, décor, furniture, a mural and books, while five other libraries will receive a selection of more than 100 adult and children’s books from Scribner and other Simon & Schuster publishers.
Voting is open until Aug. 10.
For more information and how to vote, visit heartofamerica.org/voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.