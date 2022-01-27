A GoFundMe page has been set up for McLean County Locker, which was destroyed in a structural fire. The page, organized by Brittany Lanham, with permission from owners the Moore family, has been created to assist with lost wages for the business’ employees. Lanham has set a goal to raise $40,000, which will be equally split amongst the employees, and hope that the donations will help with emergency funds and other bills that the Moore family may need assistance with. For those interested in donating or wanting more information, visit https://gofund.me/13017fe1.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Stephen (Bubbie) Hill and his family. The son of Eric and Mischele Hill, owners of Bridge View Pizzeria in Island, Bubbie Hill was traveling eastbound on Ashbyburg Road in Moseleyville at about 7:30 a.m Dec. 17 when his vehicle crossed over the center line, striking another vehicle. Bubbie Hill sustained severe injuries, including two broken legs at the femur along with a broken neck, which required same-day surgery. He stayed at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for about two weeks before being discharged. Bubbie Hill started a new job and does not have medical insurance coverage. Bubbie Hill is also the main financial provider for his wife Tori Hill and his one-year-old daughter Addie. If interested in donating, visit https://gofund.me/45944323.
The McLean County Fiscal Court Ambulance Service will be having an emergency medical technician (EMT) class, a comprehensive certificate program that is designed to provide basic knowledge and skills. Completion of the course may lead to National Registry Certification as an EMT. Once the ambulance service has enough people to apply and receives approval, dates and times will be announced. If interested, contact Nolan Clouse at 270-499-0164 or Kay Phillips at 270-929-3116.
Girls and Boys basketball will recognize the McLean County High School 50th Anniversary Teams on Friday, Jan. 28 at halftime of the home games against Muhlenberg County. The Lady Cougars will play at 6 p.m. The Cougars will tipoff at 7:45 p.m.
McLean County High School’s basketball homecoming will take place Monday, Jan. 31. Homecoming Court will be between games against Todd County Central JV at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
There will be a special-called meeting for McLean County Board of Health at noon Friday, Feb. 4 in the McLean County Courthouse’s Fiscal Court Room. Lunch will be served.
