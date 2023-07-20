‘Christmas in July’Calhoun Chiropractic Center will host its “Christmas in July” event from 2-5 p.m. July 25 at its office, 344 Kentucky Highway 81 N.
Event will include pictures with Santa, drinks and snacks. Attendees will also be able to donate a new toy for the center’s fifth annual “Kids Fest,” which will take place on Sept. 25 at Myer Creek Park.
For more information, call 270-273-5122 or visit “Calhoun Chiropractic Center” on Facebook.
