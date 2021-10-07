A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic that is administering the Moderna shot will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 12 at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 40 Lyons Lane. The vaccine is free, but participants should bring their insurance card and a form of identification. Participants can receive first or second doses. Those receiving a first dose can come back Nov. 9 at the same time for the second shot.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of McLean County High School, the athletic department and Hall of Fame committee will be creating 50th Anniversary teams for all current McLean County High School sports programs. The golf, volleyball and soccer teams will be honored at the Oct. 22 football game. We will also be conducting voting for winter sports in the month of October, and we will be conducting voting for spring sports in the month of February.
The McLean County Public Library will be closed Monday, Oct. 18 through Saturday, Oct. 23 and will reopen on 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25. The drop box will be available for any materials that need to be returned.
