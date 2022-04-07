Beulah General Baptist Church Easter ServiceBeulah General Baptist Church in Calhoun will be hosting their Community Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. April 17. Sunday school will occur at 9 a.m. and morning worship will begin at 10 a.m. Join us to Worship.
