Farm to Fork DinnerThe McLean County Extension Office will be hosting its “Farm to Fork” dinner event beginning at 6 p.m. July 5 at the extension’s facilities building at Myer Creek Park. The event is to include a social hour, a steak dinner meal and guest speaker Warren Beeler, former executive director in the Office of Agricultural Policy.
Tickets are $25 each with reserving a table for a party of eight for $200.
Tickets are available at the McLean County Extension Office, McLean County Farm Bureau and Independence Bank in Livermore.
For more information, call the extension office at 270-273-3690.
Open Home Exhibit
The McLean County Homemakers will be hosting open home exhibits in the activities building along with FFA and 4-H exhibits during the McLean County Ag Fair. Registration will take place from 1-4 p.m. July 6 with judging occurring from 10 a.m. to noon July 7.
Exhibits will open for viewing each night of the fair from 4-8 p.m.
For more information, contact the McLean County Extension Office at 270-273-3690.
Farm Service Agency Seeking NominationsMelanie Barnes, county executive director of the McLean County Farm Agency, announced that landowners, producers and people who have interest in agricultural crops or operations may nominate persons to seek the office of area committee person.
The county will be conducting an election in local administrative area number 2, which includes the communities of Livermore, Nuckols, Buel and part of Calhoun and part of Glenville.
Nominating petitions may be requested by visiting the FSA website or the FSA office. Petitions must be returned or post marked before the close of business Aug. 1.
Farm Service Agency area committee meet each month to conduct business and hear producer appeals.
Elections are open to all eligible persons without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, handicap, sex, age, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, or marital or family status.
The Farm Service Agency encourages minority and female participation in FSA committee elections.
For more information, contact the McLean County Farm Service Agency office at 270-273-3918.
