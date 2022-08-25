Back to School Open HousesThere will be an open house at Calhoun Elementary School and McLean County Middle School from 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, followed by an open house at Livermore Elementary School and Sacramento Elementary School from 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
Livermore River Bowl Tournament RegistrationRegistration for the Livermore River Bowl Tournament, the open-age basketball tournament at Yellow Jacket Court behind Livermore City Hall, is now open.
Proceeds from the event will go to upgrading the basketball court infrastructure, such as new equipment and expanding the physical court space.
The tournament will be Friday, Sept. 23, and Saturday, Sept. 24.
A sign-up form can be found at forms.gle/z3jKyNv4iADKpzuW9.
Cost is $25 per player for 4 vs. 4 tournament. Substitutes are allowed.
For more information, visit facebook.com/groups/3134001030247160.
Sidewalk Sale
The Treasure House, 530 Main St. in Calhoun, will have a sidewalk sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 29 and Aug. 31. Everything for sale outside the front of the store will be $1 each.
Construction for School Turn LanePer the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a contractor has begun work on Kentucky Highway 136 for the installation of a turn lane at the McLean middle school and high school.
Water line relocation will have to be addressed prior to the turn lane work. The water line work is anticipated to take approximately three to four weeks. Once the utilities have been moved, work will begin on the turn lane. School traffic will still be allowed into the middle and high school entrances, but should remain aware of construction equipment.
The project is slated for completion in mid-November.
