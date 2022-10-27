Livermore Woman’s Club meetingThe Livermore Woman’s Club will be meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at Farley’s in Calhoun.
Anyone interested in finding out more about the club is invited to attend.
Attendees will be responsible for their own lunch.
Special guest will be the Past 2nd District Governor Imogene Graves.
Fall Community BreakfastIsland Masonic Lodge #743 will have a Fall Community Breakfast from 6-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
Donations are gladly accepted.
The address is 325 Adams Ave. (Kentucky Highway 431) in Island; across from Island City Hall.
