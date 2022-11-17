‘The Art of Bow Making’The McLean County Cooperative Extension Service will host “The Art of Bow Making” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the extension office, 335 W. Seventh St. in Calhoun.
The class will teach the art of making a bow for a Christmas lantern.
Cost for the class is $15, which will be due by Tuesday, Nov. 22. Spots are limited due to product availability.
To reserve a space or for additional information, contact the McLean County Cooperative Extension office at 270-273-3690.
Meet the 2022-23 Lady CougarsThe Lady Cougars basketball team will be playing at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, at McLean County High School. This will be an opening scrimmage with Butler County. Varsity will play first.
