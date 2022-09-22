Livermore River Bowl TournamentThe inaugural Livermore River Bowl Tournament will take place starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Yellow Jacket Court, located behind Livermore City Hall.
Food and drinks will be available.
Funds raised at the event will be used to make improvements such as the expanding the court space and upgrades to equipment.
For more information, visit facebook.com/events/1262408694597530.
Girls Basketball Golf ScrambleThe McLean County girls basketball team will be hosting a golf scramble at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, at Panther Creek Golf Club in Utica.
Cost is $160 per four-person team, with one mulligan being $5, one skirt being $45 per team member and 1-5th ball being $20 per team.
Prizes will be awarded to the first and second place winners.
Checks can be made to the McLean County Girls Basketball Golf Scramble and sent to Andy Groves, director, at McLean County High School at 1836 Kentucky Highway 136 E in Calhoun, KY 42327.
Entry payments are requested to be sent by Saturday, Sept. 17 but will be accepted the day of the event.
For questions or additional information, contact Groves at 270-499-0130, 270-736-5292 or email groves_james@bellsouth.net.
Beulah General Baptist Church Annual HomecomingBeulah General Baptist Church, 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, will celebrate its annual homecoming beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 25 at the church.
Featured singers will be “Kentucky Just Us,” a national touring band combining traditional bluegrass, classic country and gospel into a sound uniquely their own. They have performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Rory Feek’s Hardison Mill Homestead Hall in Columbia, Tennessee, and Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.
These young artists are a professional band captivating and entertaining audiences of all ages.
Come join us expecting a blessing.
A meal and fellowship will immediately follow.
For more information, call 270-499-0073.
Pumpkin Dessert Dish GardenThe McLean County Cooperative Extension Office will host a pumpkin dessert dish garden on Oct. 1 and Oct. 4 at the 4-H Activities Building at Myer Creek Park.
A class for families and children 9 and up will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1. One container per family.
An adults only class will be offered at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Cost will be $15 and will be due by Friday, Sept. 23 to the McLean County Cooperative Extension Office.
For more information, call the extension office at 270-273-3690.
Audubon Area Community Services seeking vendors for LIHEAPAudubon Area Community Services will offer Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) services to eligible clients beginning Nov. 7 in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
In preparation, the agency is seeking additional vendors for participation to represent all various sources of fuel such as electric, natural gas, coal, wood, propane or kerosene.
The vendor selection process, while not based on lowest bid, is explained in the vendor packet, which must be completed by all vendors.
Vendors that participated in the 2021-22 LIHEAP components will receive a packet in the mail to update records for participation this year.
For more information on LIHEAP or to request a vendor packet, contact Stacey Melton, LIHEAP manager, at 270-686-1662 or at smelton@audubon-area.com.
The project is funded, in part, under a contract with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services with funds from the Community Services Block Grant Act of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
