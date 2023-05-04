Make a Note
‘Farmer in the Field’Sammy Jean’s Cafe & Catering in Calhoun will host ‘Farmer in the Field,’ a lunch delivery program to local farmers, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Patrons are encouraged to buy a farmer a lunch, which will delivered by Sammy Jean’s employees. Orders can be delivered to farmers on the field, area businesses and schools.
For more information, visit Sammy Jean’s Cafe & Catering’s Facebook page or call 270-280-7075.
