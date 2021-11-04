Tri-State Food Bank, a member of Feeding America, will be holding a mobile food distribution from 9-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at Myer Creek Park. The event will be sponsored by Anthem BlueCross BlueShield. For information on the income eligibility guidelines, go to tristatefoodbank.org or call 812-425-0775.
The McLean County Clerk’s office will be closed for staff training Nov. 8-9.
Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 9 at a drive-thru clinic at Sacramento C.P. Church, 40 Lyons Lane, Sacramento. Participants can receive first or second doses, as well as booster shots. If you have received your first or second Moderna shot already, please bring your shot card with you. The vaccine is free, but be sure to bring your insurance card, if applicable, and another form of identification.
The Livermore Woman’s Club will be meeting at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at McLean County Public Library. Special guest speaker will be Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Susan Matthews, PhD., APRN, FAANP from Ohio County Healthcare-Behavioral Health. She will be speaking about domestic violence. For more information, contact Dianna Hoover at 270-278-2418.
The McLean County High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) will host the high school’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony at 9 a.m. Nov. 12. All veterans are welcome.
McLean County students will be helping families in need with a can food drive for a community service project from Nov. 29 to Dec. 17. Residents are encouraged to drop off canned goods at the following locations: Cameron’s Foodliner (both locations), Jay’s Drive-In, McLean County Library, Big Oak General Store, B.F. Evans and Laurie’s Souper Savor.
