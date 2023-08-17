Beulah General Baptist Church revival and homecoming dates setBeulah General Baptist Church, located at 652 Kentucky Highway 593 in Calhoun, is currently celebrating its 115th church anniversary.
Revival will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 20-23 with Evangelist Brother Larry Shadowen and special music each evening.
The church’s annual homecoming will take place starting at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 with Sawmill Revival. Meal will immediately follow the service.
