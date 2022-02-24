Popup Driver Licensing ProgramThe Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is partnering with McLean County Judge-Executive Curtis Dame to launch a new Popup Driver Licensing Program in McLean County from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Feb. 25 at the McLean County Courthouse Annex, 210 E. Main St. Calhoun, KY. Please be sure to make a appointment if you planning to attend at drive.ky.gov/driver-licensing/Pages/Regional-Offices-Map.aspx.
McLean County Board of HealthA special-called meeting for McLean County Board of Health, originally scheduled for Feb. 4, will be at noon Friday, Mar. 4 in the McLean County Courthouse’s Fiscal Court Room. Lunch will be served.
Strole Benefit
The Island Fire Department will be hosting a benefit for Charlie Strole at 4 p.m. March 5 at Island United Methodist Church Ministry Center. The benefit is for all the unexpected expenses that the family will endure during this time of need. Food will include taco salad or spaghetti with a drink and dessert. Other activities include a cake auction, punch board, music and 50/50 pot. For more information or wanting to donate, contact Shannon Burden at 270-499-2096, Heather Burden at 270-499-2810, LeeAnn Burden at 270-499-2937 or TJ Myers at 270-339-6175.
