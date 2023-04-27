Green River Memorial Gardens under new ownership
Green River Memorial Gardens is now owned and operated by Buck Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
For additional assistance, please call 270-733-4056.
Tree seedling giveaway
The McLean County Conservation District will sponsor a tree seedling giveaway from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the USDA Service Center, 300 Kentucky Highway 81 N in Calhoun.
Trees that will be available will include bald cypress, pecan, silky dogwood and white pine.
For more information, call 270-273-4165 or visit facebook.com/McLean CountyConservation District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.